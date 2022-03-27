Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,185.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,185.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,295.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,609. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,033.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,275.19.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

