Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Altria Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,917. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.