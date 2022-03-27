Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) SVP Buys $37,200.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

