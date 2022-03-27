Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,384.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,833.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,996.09 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,689.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,799.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.