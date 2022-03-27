Alpha Quark Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.43 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00006271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $72.54 million and approximately $34.43 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

