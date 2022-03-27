Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.