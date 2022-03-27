Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

