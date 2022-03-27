Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AAU opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.