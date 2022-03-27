AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 25.91% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,924.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZAL opened at $29.06 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

