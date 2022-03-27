Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ADS opened at $59.70 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,328,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

