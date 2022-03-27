All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.92 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

