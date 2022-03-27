Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,900 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the February 28th total of 850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,714.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Alfa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

