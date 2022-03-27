Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,900 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the February 28th total of 850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,714.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

