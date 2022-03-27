Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $33.39. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 14,361 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

