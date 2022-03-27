Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce ($1.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.45). Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

