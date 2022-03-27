AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $459.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.55. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

