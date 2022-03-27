AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

