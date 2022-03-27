AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $653,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

