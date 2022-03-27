AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 36.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $755,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,010.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $889.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

