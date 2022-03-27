Aion (AION) Hits One Day Volume of $5.32 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $47.70 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,693.04 or 0.99990573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00137483 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00278454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00031031 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

