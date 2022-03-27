AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 544,546 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 7,948,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

