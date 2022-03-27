AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 641,004 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,842 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM remained flat at $$21.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

