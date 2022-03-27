AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

