AE Wealth Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 4,660,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

