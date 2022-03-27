AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,986 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $8,027,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $4,897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,373. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

