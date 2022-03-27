AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $178.79. 22,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,604. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.86 and a one year high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.