AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 6,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 27,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Get AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.