Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
