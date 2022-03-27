Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

