Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 110943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

