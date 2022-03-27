AdTheorent’s (ADTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADTH. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

