Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.22.

ADBE stock opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.68. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

