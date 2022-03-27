Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.91).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,535 ($33.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,876.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,048.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.29) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($208,065.81). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.89) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,953.08).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

