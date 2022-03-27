adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 1,346.2% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 1,346.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.
ADDYY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.