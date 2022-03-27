adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 1,346.2% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 1,346.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.