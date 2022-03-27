Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.