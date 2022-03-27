Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
