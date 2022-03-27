Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 302.5% in March

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 302.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

