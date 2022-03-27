Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.56.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. The company had a trading volume of 215,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,693. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.85.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

