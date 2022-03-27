ACoconut Price Tops $0.14 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. ACoconut has a market cap of $364,796.80 and approximately $49,495.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

