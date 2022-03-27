ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 23,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,046. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

