ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 23,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,046. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.