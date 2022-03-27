ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €14.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

