Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in March

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

