A SPAC I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

A SPAC I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 28th. A SPAC I Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During A SPAC I Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A SPAC I Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

