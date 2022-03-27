A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 940,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,438. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.