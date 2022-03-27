$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.43. 152,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

