7,966 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 170,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.