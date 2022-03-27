$775.43 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $775.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.56 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $45,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $27,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 942,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,705. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

