$752.45 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to announce $752.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $757.78 million and the lowest is $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $146,131,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.03. The company had a trading volume of 170,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,806. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

