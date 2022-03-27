7,065 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

