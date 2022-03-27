$68.91 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will report $68.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.32 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. iStar reported sales of $113.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $254.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iStar.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 437,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

