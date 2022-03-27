$68.91 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will report $68.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.32 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. iStar reported sales of $113.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $254.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iStar.
Several analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
NYSE STAR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 437,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
