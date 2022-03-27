6,186 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

