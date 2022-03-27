59,725 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,649,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.