5,777 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

