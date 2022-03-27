53,095 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vontier by 661.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

